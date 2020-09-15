Starz and 50 Cent are teaming up, once again, for a pair of new scripted series.

One of those has already been given a working title, Moment in Time: The Massacre. That has been described as a "seasonal" anthology that will show real-life hip-hop moments "collided with the 'sensational' and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes."

The first season will be about the beef between 50 and The Game, which led to the murder-for-hire plot that landed Jimmy Henchman in prison with a life sentence.

That show will be written by Abdul Williams, whose resume includes previous experience adapting music stories to the small screen via BET's The New Edition Story, and The Bobby Brown Story. Williams will also executive produce.

As for the other series in the works, that one's yet to get a working title. But we do have some details. It will be a drama based on the real life of sports agent Nicole Lynn, who has represented NFL players (including Top 10 draft picks in consecutive years), and music artists. She also got a certification for the NBA earlier in 2020.

As The Wrap writes, the series will follow "the rise of a determined young African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents. It is inspired by Lynn, who became the first Black woman to represent a top 3 NFL draft pick."

It will be penned by Tash Grey, who has also written for Raising Kanan (the upcoming Power spin-off) and Snowfall. Gray, in addition to Lynn, also will have a credit as an executive producer.

Overseeing both these projects will be Starz's SVP Original Programming, Kathryn Tyus-Adair.