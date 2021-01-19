BBC drama Peaky Blinders is set to wrap at the end of the upcoming sixth season, which is currently being filmed. Though that may be bad news to you if you belong to the series' fan base, you may be able to find some solace in the fact that series creator Steven Knight has promised that the narrative will "continue in another form."

That will have to remain ambiguous since no further details are available at this time.

According to Deadline, Season 5 of the show drew record numbers on BBC One. That season concluded in September 2019, and then production was shutdown for an extended bit due to COVID-19.

Also note, those not in the UK can find the show on Netflix.

As stated above, filming is underway for the final season, albeit under strict guidelines due to the pandemic.

“Peaky is back and with a bang," said Knight. "After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach added to that with a statement that struck a similar chord.

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority," Mandabach said. "Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

In 2019, Knight told Entertainment Weekly that the series would have a seventh season, so all this may come as a little bit of a surprise for fans who were aware of that. Feel free to speculate on what caused the change of heart (going with the lengthy break caused by the coronavirus over here) and also feel free to speculate on what's next for the story after the series ends. If something becomes official we'll let you know, provided enough people click on this story to indicate audience interest.