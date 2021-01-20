Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been rumored to be going through marriage problems for a while, but now it seems the pair might address it on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Page Six reports that Kim and Kanye have already filmed portions of the show for the final episodes of KUWTK, and they get into the details regarding their allegedly turbulent relationship.

"The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source said of the final run of episodes of the reality show, which is set to end this year after twenty seasons. "They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021." As recently as earlier this month, it was reported that a divorce was "imminent," with earlier sources claiming they had been living "separate lives" for a good portion of 2020.

Us Magazine reports that Kanye isn't happy about the final season of KUWTK, with one insider claiming he is "less than thrilled" the topic of their marriage issues is broached on the show. It's unclear if the couple has already split, but it's worth noting that Kim's annual Christmas photo last month did not feature Ye. It was rumored the pair went into counseling sometime recently, but sources later suggested they had given up on salvaging their marriage.

2020 was a particularly turbulent year for Kanye, who ran for president.