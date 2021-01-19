On Jan. 20, all the woes with which we've become terrifyingly intimate over the past four years will be swiftly washed away and replaced with a new pain-free edition of the human experience.

Just kidding. To put it succinctly, we have a long road ahead when it comes to partially crawling out of the current muck that's become synonymous with American life. In an ideal world, we'd now be days away from meaningful healthcare reform (i.e. that shit should be free) and the outright eradication of things that so often keep us all bound to jobs we don't even like to pay for necessities we don't even enjoy to participate in a society that's largely indifferent to both our successes and our failures.

Still, at least the failed steak salesman is getting the boot. And that's worth a toast or three as we aspire for better days ahead.

The next chapter begins, of course, with the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Washington D.C. Below, we've rounded up some key details, ranging from how to watch the proceedings to what we can likely expect in the days and weeks ahead.