Fans of the classic mob drama The Sopranos can look forward to seeing the cast and creators reuniting with some new material this holiday season.

According to Deadline, the crew is getting back together for a live event to raise money for the organization Friends of Firefighters, “a nonprofit founded after 9/11 that provides mental health counseling, peer support, and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families.”

The livestreamed fundraising event will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The two-hour event will be streamed on the Twitch account of the fundraising platform Tiltify and feature a performance of a new original sketch written for the occasion. Cast members Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Tim Van Patten, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt, Steven Van Zandt, creator David Chase, and writer Terence Winter will all be in attendance.

The series turned 20 last year, originally running on HBO from 1999-2007 and winning 21 Emmy awards during its six seasons. Winter is currently working on a new hourlong mob series for Showtime with Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi. The untitled drama will be an “in-depth chronology of organized crime in America—which is also the history of corruption in America—as seen through the eyes of the mafia’s First Family.”

Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, co-written by Chase, is scheduled for release in March.

Donations for Friends of Firefighters can be sent here.