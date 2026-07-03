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One-Armed Mafia Hitman Arrested for Alleged $1.7M Chanel Heist in NYC
Style

One-Armed Mafia Hitman Tied to Daring $1.7M Chanel Heist in NYC

Investigators say the one-armed mobster used a ceiling hatch, fake construction workers, and a white minivan in one of NYC’s biggest designer store burglaries.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
John Gotti's Convicted COVID Felon Grandson Carmine Agnello Arrested for Assaulting a Woman
Pop Culture

John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Arrested Again on Assault Charges

Just weeks after his COVID fraud sentencing, the ex–reality TV star is accused of a violent attack on his girlfriend in a late-night Long Island dispute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Jennifer Esposito Slams Upcoming 'Connie' Film in 'The Godfather' Franchise
Pop Culture

Jennifer Esposito Accuses ‘The Godfather’ Connie Spinoff of Stealing From ‘Fresh Kills’

Esposito calls out the new Connie Corleone project for claiming to tell a first-of-its-kind female mob story and accuses it of echoing her film ‘Fresh Kills.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
A New 'Godfather' Book is Coming in 2027, And a New Movie is Coming Behind It
Pop Culture

'The Godfather' Returns in 2027 With the Untold Rise of Connie Corleone

The Corleone saga shifts to Connie as author Adriana Trigiani and Paramount revive 'The Godfather' with a new novel and film adaptation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo61 days ago
Victoria Gotti Begs Judge for Son's Leniency—Because He's Her Kidney Donor
Pop Culture

Victoria Gotti Says She’ll ‘Die’ If Kidney Donor Son Is Sent To Prison

As her son faces prison for $1.1M COVID loan fraud, the former reality star tells a federal judge his kidney donation is literally keeping her alive.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
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Portland Trail Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups arrives for his arraignment hearing at U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on November 24, 2025 in New York City. Billups, the Portland Trail Blazers head coach and NBA hall of famer, was indicted for his alleged participation in a scheme that involved rigging illegal poker games. Billups is one of 31 defendants charged in the scheme who are facing various charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
Sports

NBA-Tied Mob Gambling Case Operation Royal Flush: Plea Deals to Be Offered, Trial Date Proposed

The judge said he "would like to" try the case, which includes Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones among its defendants, this fall.

Shawn Setaro135 days ago
Mob Scion Victoria Gotti Will Undergo Kidney Transplant—And Her Son is the Donor
Pop Culture

Victoria Gotti Is Undergoing a Kidney Transplant — And Her Son Is the Donor

Gotti, the former star of 'Growing Up Gotti,' will get a kidney from her son, Carmine Agnello.

Bernadette Giacomazzo207 days ago
Former NBA player Damon Jones arrives to the US District Court on November 6, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jones is due to be arraigned after being charged in two separate cases involving allegations of defrauding poker players in games linked to New York mafia families as well as fraudulent betting on NBA games.
Sports

NBA Gambling Case: Damon Jones Freed on $200,000 Bail

The former Lakers assistant coach is charged in two major recent federal cases.

Shawn Setaro253 days ago
Terry Rozier.
Sports

NBA Gambling Case: Alleged Bettor on Terry Rozier Game Out on $250,000 Bond

Shane Hennen is one of only three defendants charged in two recent major federal gambling cases.

Shawn Setaro260 days ago
Gilbert Arenas
Sports

Gilbert Arenas Blasts NBA Gambling Coverage, Says Word ‘Mafia’ Used But ‘Faces' of 'Negroes’ Shown

“I see the word ‘Mafia,’ but the only faces I see is negroes,”

Trey Alston266 days ago
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Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups
Sports

Chauncey Billups’ Alleged Gambling Scheme Linked to Multiple Crime Families

Authorities say the Trail Blazers coach was involved in rigged poker games that cheated victims out of millions of dollars.

Joshua Espinoza267 days ago
Vic Mensa
Music

Vic Mensa Says an Incident Involving the Italian Mob Is Part of Why He Doesn't Drink

The Chicago rapper says he had to pay the mafia $10,000 to ensure his safety.

tara mahadevan480 days ago
A man in a tan jacket speaks into a microphone on a stand, with a blurred background of an indoor setting.
Music

Big U Turns Himself in After Being Named in RICO Indictment, Claims Wack 100 Is Working With FBI

Big U has been charged in a federal complaint alleging he ran a mafia-like organization.

Andrew W485 days ago
Two images of Jay Leno with white hair. In the right image, he has a bruised face and is winking.
Pop Culture

Bill Maher Confronts Jay Leno Over Injuries Suffered From Hill Fall

Leno said it's funny that people think the Mob would handle debt by throwing him down a hill.

Mark Elibert566 days ago
Richard Wershe Jr. aka White Boy Rick
Pop Culture

'White Boy Rick' Arrested for Punching Girlfriend During Sex

Richard Wershe Jr., whose work as an informant inspired the 2018 movie White Boy Rick, was arrested in Florida this week after attacking his girlfriend.

Brad Callas1161 days ago
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Reputed mafia boss Vito Rizzuto
Life

Leonardo Rizzuto, Son of "Canada's Most Notorious Mobster" Vito Rizzuto, Injured In Highway Shooting

A drive-by shooting on a Laval highway just north of Montreal left Leonardo Rizzuto, son of the late Vito Rizzuto who once led the Montreal mafia, with injuries

Louis Pavlakos1219 days ago
Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, 60
Life

Italy’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 Years on the Run

Convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in Sicily's capital, Palermo on Monday. He was Italy's most-wanted fugitive for nearly 30 years.

Brad Callas1278 days ago
Tony Sirico, Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli
Pop Culture

'Sopranos' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Tony Sirico After His Death

The cast of 'The Sopranos' are paying tribute to Tony Sirico, who died Friday at the age of 79. Sirico played beloved mobster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series.

Brad Callas1469 days ago

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