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One-Armed Mafia Hitman Tied to Daring $1.7M Chanel Heist in NYC
Investigators say the one-armed mobster used a ceiling hatch, fake construction workers, and a white minivan in one of NYC’s biggest designer store burglaries.
John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Arrested Again on Assault Charges
Just weeks after his COVID fraud sentencing, the ex–reality TV star is accused of a violent attack on his girlfriend in a late-night Long Island dispute.
Jennifer Esposito Accuses ‘The Godfather’ Connie Spinoff of Stealing From ‘Fresh Kills’
Esposito calls out the new Connie Corleone project for claiming to tell a first-of-its-kind female mob story and accuses it of echoing her film ‘Fresh Kills.’
'The Godfather' Returns in 2027 With the Untold Rise of Connie Corleone
The Corleone saga shifts to Connie as author Adriana Trigiani and Paramount revive 'The Godfather' with a new novel and film adaptation.
Victoria Gotti Says She’ll ‘Die’ If Kidney Donor Son Is Sent To Prison
As her son faces prison for $1.1M COVID loan fraud, the former reality star tells a federal judge his kidney donation is literally keeping her alive.
NBA-Tied Mob Gambling Case Operation Royal Flush: Plea Deals to Be Offered, Trial Date Proposed
The judge said he "would like to" try the case, which includes Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones among its defendants, this fall.
Victoria Gotti Is Undergoing a Kidney Transplant — And Her Son Is the Donor
Gotti, the former star of 'Growing Up Gotti,' will get a kidney from her son, Carmine Agnello.
NBA Gambling Case: Damon Jones Freed on $200,000 Bail
The former Lakers assistant coach is charged in two major recent federal cases.
NBA Gambling Case: Alleged Bettor on Terry Rozier Game Out on $250,000 Bond
Shane Hennen is one of only three defendants charged in two recent major federal gambling cases.
Gilbert Arenas Blasts NBA Gambling Coverage, Says Word ‘Mafia’ Used But ‘Faces' of 'Negroes’ Shown
“I see the word ‘Mafia,’ but the only faces I see is negroes,”
Chauncey Billups’ Alleged Gambling Scheme Linked to Multiple Crime Families
Authorities say the Trail Blazers coach was involved in rigged poker games that cheated victims out of millions of dollars.
Vic Mensa Says an Incident Involving the Italian Mob Is Part of Why He Doesn't Drink
The Chicago rapper says he had to pay the mafia $10,000 to ensure his safety.
Big U Turns Himself in After Being Named in RICO Indictment, Claims Wack 100 Is Working With FBI
Big U has been charged in a federal complaint alleging he ran a mafia-like organization.
Bill Maher Confronts Jay Leno Over Injuries Suffered From Hill Fall
Leno said it's funny that people think the Mob would handle debt by throwing him down a hill.
'White Boy Rick' Arrested for Punching Girlfriend During Sex
Richard Wershe Jr., whose work as an informant inspired the 2018 movie White Boy Rick, was arrested in Florida this week after attacking his girlfriend.
Leonardo Rizzuto, Son of "Canada's Most Notorious Mobster" Vito Rizzuto, Injured In Highway Shooting
A drive-by shooting on a Laval highway just north of Montreal left Leonardo Rizzuto, son of the late Vito Rizzuto who once led the Montreal mafia, with injuries
Italy’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 Years on the Run
Convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in Sicily's capital, Palermo on Monday. He was Italy's most-wanted fugitive for nearly 30 years.
'Sopranos' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Tony Sirico After His Death
The cast of 'The Sopranos' are paying tribute to Tony Sirico, who died Friday at the age of 79. Sirico played beloved mobster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series.