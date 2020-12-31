Chrissy Teigen revealed on Instagram this week that a book by Holly Whitaker has proven key in her decision to pursue a sober lifestyle.

In an Instagram Story update shared Wednesday, Teigen said she received a copy of the 2019 book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol from "my doctor and friend." Per Teigen, she had grown tired of "feeling like shit by 6" due to day drinking. She also pointed to sleep problems brought on by alcohol.

“I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep,” she said. "I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, [the book] is still an incredible read," she added.

As BuzzFeed points out, Teigen first revealed her sober lifestyle decision when responding to a shit-for-brains comment on Instagram.

"I need whatever drugs you're on," the comment read, prompting Teigen to note that she was "four weeks sober." Later, Teigen urged fans to cease fighting in the comments.

Quit Like a Woman, a national bestseller that's a blend of memoir and sobriety-related advocacy, has received acclaim since its release in 2019. Whitaker is the founder and CEO of Tempest, previously known as Hip Sobriety, which was created by Whitaker to model "the approach I needed when confronting my own dysfunctional relationship with alcohol."

Teigen has openly discussed her fraught relationship with alcohol in the past.

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she told Cosmopolitan in 2017. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible."

In a recent post on the official Tempest Instagram page, the team congratulated Teigen on one month of sobriety.

"Examining your relationship with alcohol—especially around this time of year—is huge and hard work," the post said.