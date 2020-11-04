Dating can be hard even during the best of times. During a global pandemic? Yeah, that’ll ratchet up the difficulty level from 2K on Pro to Hall of Fame. Which is why for our latest episode of Complex Canada Report, your host The6atSix is counting down his top pandemic dating spots to help you level up your game. Better yet: they’re all COVID budget-friendly too. Because times may be tough out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to lock down a special someone to socially distance with as we head into what’s shaping up to be a long, dark winter. (Sorry, did that just kill the mood?)

The Toronto Zoo

If your couple’s costume was Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin this year, a trip to the zoo is exactly what the doctor ordered. Most areas of the Toronto Zoo have now re-opened, although you’ll have to book a time slot in advance (tickets aren’t sold on site)—they’ve even got a special night walk series for added romance. Just keep your head on a swivel around the tiger cage.

Montreal’s Old Port

A reliable favorite for tourists and locals alike, it was kind of a rough summer at Montreal’s famed Old Port. First it was COVID. Then a rare humpback whale sighting captured Montrealers’ imaginations… until the whale, uh, died. Because apparently 2020 won’t let us have anything nice. Still, this is one of those spots that’s normally jampacked with people 365 days out of the year, which actually makes the area almost nicer to walk around now than pre-pandemic. And if you’re looking for something even more private, there’s always the Old Port’s floating spa.

High Park

The cherry blossoms may be long gone, but fall colours are still out in full effect—and it doesn’t get much more budget- or COVID-friendly than a long walk through a nice park. Plan a picnic, go see the reindeer at the free-to-visit High Park Zoo, look at trees (or smoke your own). Whatever you do, just get outdoors while you and your date still can.

Gastown

Vancouver’s oldest commercial district boasts tons of great food options and shopping (as well as, yes, plenty of cheesy-ass gift shops), meaning there’s still plenty to do in Gastown, COVID restrictions or not. For example: once you’re done taking the obligatory selfie in front of the Steam Clock, follow it up with a full Instagram photoshoot in front of the hood’s cool new murals.

A Drive-In Theatre

It’s hard to go wrong with a movie date. Unfortunately, planning one’s a little trickier these days thanks to COVID, seeing as how at the moment you literally can’t go see a movie indoors in a number of Canadian cities. Luckily, this summer saw the revival of old school drive-ins across the country, and if you haven’t already taken advantage, the window’s closing soon. Sure, it may be slightly more expensive than inviting a date over to “watch” “Amazon Prime” on your “couch,” but it’s also significantly more romantic. Plus, you don’t have to worry about your ex changing their Prime password mid-date…

Article: Rick Mele

Video producer: Alex Narvaez

Editor: Samuel Iannicelli