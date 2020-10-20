The world may be more divided than ever right now, but there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: 2020 has been totally fucked. This entire year to date has featured a steady drip of gut punches and wild, out-of-left-field moments, and somehow it just keeps. Getting. Worse. (Case in point: September saw a massive wildfire started by a freakin' gender reveal during hurricane season, all wrapped up in a global pandemic like some kind of horrible natural disaster turducken.)

At this point, the news cycle doesn’t change every 24 hours, it changes every 24 minutes. Which is why we’ve created a new series called Complex Canada Report, hosted by Toronto comedian The6atSix. In it, 6 will be bringing you the latest news of the day so you can give your thumbs a break from doomscrolling for a few minutes. First up: a look at some of the most head-scratching WTF moments this horrorshow of a year has delivered so far.

We’ve got a few of the highlights for you below—watch the full video above for more, and stay safe out there. There’s still plenty more 2020 left to go.

The Pickering Nuclear “Incident”

You might have forgotten about this one, considering everything that’s happened since, but back in January, Ontario ran a test of the province’s emergency broadcast system… only they forgot to include the “This is just a test” part.

The Sunday morning false alarm didn’t get cleared up until almost two full hours of panic and mass hysteria later. Although looking back, it was actually a pretty decent dry run for the seven months (and counting!) of panic and mass hysteria we’ve been stuck in since.

The Broom Challenge

ICYMI, this was basically like the "Toosie Slide" challenge, only with brooms. Standing up on their own. No, we’re not leaving anything out. That’s it. That’s all there was to it.

Tory Lanez Charged with Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

This breaking story had more drama and intrigue than the entire season of Tiger King. First, news dropped that Lanez got arrested on a weapons charge after a COVID party at Kendall Jenner’s house, then that Meg had been taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds—fueling rampant speculation that Tory had been the one who shot her, an accusation Megan later confirmed on Instagram Live.

Unfortunately, the story gets even sadder from there, thanks to an alleged smear campaign, a poorly-received surprise album, and felony assault charges for the Toronto rapper. Proving that, yes, there is someone out there having an even worse 2020 than you, and that someone is Tory Lanez.

The Pentagon Confirms the Existence of UFOs

It’s seriously saying something about this insane year that the Pentagon released a statement in April officially confirming that three previously-leaked UFO videos are, in fact, legit and we all just collectively shrugged and said, “Not now. Didn’t you see what crazy shit Trump just tweeted?”

2020, a.k.a. the year your Facebook feed went from everyone you know posting engagement and/or baby photos to everyone you know posting wild Epstein conspiracy theories.

Jada’s “Entanglement”

The “conscious uncoupling” of 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself and husband Will to the Red Table in July to talk about her affair “entanglement” with singer August Alsina. Proving that even in a global pandemic, stars, they’re just like us: so sick and tired of spending every waking minute stuck inside with their partner that they’re totally comfortable airing their laundry out for everyone to see. The only difference is Jada did it on her Facebook Watch show, and you’re doing it on Family Zoom night.

Article: Rick Mele

Video producer: Alex Narvaez

Editor: Samuel Iannicelli