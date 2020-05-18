For most of us, spending our days at home confined to the couch happens only when we’re sick or on snow days, and it’s a much needed respite from the mundane daily grind of shift work and offices. Turns out all we needed was a global pandemic to drive us into a collective state of semi-permanent quarantine—and turns out that with bars and restaurants closed, concerts canceled, and social life on hiatus, there are a lot of hours in the day and a whole lot of free time on our hands. To make this whole process a little smoother, we’ve compiled a list of the ten best movies you can stream from home on Amazon Prime right now. Feel free to have friends join in via Zoom if you need company while doing it.