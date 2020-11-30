The Mandalorian’s sophomore season has continued to find ways to excite and surprise all kinds of Star Wars watchers, but the one thing diehard fans of the series have waited for is the appearance of Ahsoka Tano. Rumors around the character’s live-action debut started back in March of this year, with the news that Rosario Dawson would portray the Clone Wars protagonist. And, after much waiting, the speculation proved true as Ahsoka came to life in the latest episode of The Mandalorian called “The Jedi.”

Along with seeing Ahsoka interact alongside our beloved Mando (Pedro Pascal), audiences were given some monumental information—whether they knew it or not. If you’re an avid watcher of the Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series, these juicy tidbits are a continuation of a long-promised story. But no worries if you haven’t seen a single episode of those two shows, as we’re here to breakdown what these big reveals might mean for the future of The Mandalorian.