When The Mandalorian first premiered last year, it caught viewers by surprise. Sure, the trailers and pre-show conversation around the Jon Favreau-helmed series gave the audience an idea of its Western-influenced roots. But the real surprise—Baby Yoda!—was left until the premiere’s final few seconds. Now, a full season later, The Mandalorian doesn’t have quite the same element of shock as it had when it debuted, but that doesn’t mean it still can’t find new ways to be exciting.

Anyone who thought The Mandalorian’s Season 2 premiere, titled "The Marshal," might try and ease new watchers into its world are in for a rude awakening. The episode picks up in media res after the first season’s finale events with titular Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) on the hunt for information that could lead him to another underground network of Mandalorians. The tip sends him, and us, back to the start of Star Wars—and brings its own level of wonders worthy of George Lucas’ original movies.

[Ed Note: While spoilers for this week's episode of The Mandalorian will be kept to a minimum, the best way to not get spoiled is to not go any further until you've watched the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+.]