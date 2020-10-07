It’s almost Mando SZN, baby! After months of anticipation, we finally received to the much-awaited trailer for the sophomore season of The Mandalorian back in September. The Emmy-nominated (!) Disney+ series will return on Friday, October 30, for more intergalactic adventures featuring Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian warrior Din Djarin (his friends call him Mando) and, of course, the adorable Baby Yoda.

Just shy of two minutes, the trailer doesn’t immediately appear to give a lot away in terms of plot and story, but eagle-eyed viewers such as myself caught a few things worth discussing. With that in mind, we broke down some key moments of the trailer with a focus on analyzing what we might see from this highly-anticipated show. If you haven’t already, watch the trailer, and then join in for some wild speculation.