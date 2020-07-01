Before Gus Fring rides out into the sunset in the final season of Better Call Saul, the phenomenal Giancarlo Esposito joins Watch Less to talk about the work he's put in on the critically-acclaimed Better Call Saul. He dives into his initial concerns about returning to the character for Saul, the political climate and how actors have been responding, the Black Lives Matter movement and what he's learned as a mixed-race child who wasn't originally from America. He also shares some dope stories about living in New York City with Laurence Fishburne back in the day. After that, Frazier and Khal offer some insight on Complex's recently-released Best TV Shows of 2020 (So Far) list, which features the aforementioned 'Saul" alongside shows like Insecure, Dare Me, Dave, and more.