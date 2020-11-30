As it's second season is currently in full swing, it's just been revealed that the Disney+ series The Mandalorian has cracked Nielsen's list of the top 10 streaming shows, making it the first series out of Disney's new streaming service to achieve this feat.

The massively successful show that expands the Star Wars universe tallied more than 1 billion minutes of streaming from just nine episodes at the time that Nielsen was recording the list, giving it the third spot. Netflix's The Queen’s Gambit sits atop the list at first with an estimated 1,850,000,000 minutes streamed, while The Office, which will be leaving Netflix at the end of the year, had roughly 1,046,000,000 minutes of streaming time which gave it the second spot. The show had 192 episodes available for the series which concluded in 2013.

Schitt’s Creek, Holidate, Criminal Minds, NCIS, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Great British Baking Show rounded out the rest of the top 10, but none of these shows were able to crack the 1 billion mark in minutes of streaming. It's also worth noting that every other show in the top 10 except The Mandalorian is on Netflix.

"Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week," Variety pointed out in their ratings report. "It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own detailed streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen factors in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus into its top 10 streaming measurements."

The Mandalorian is currently in the middle of it's second season, and has been using the momentum it gained from season one to deliver a compelling continuation to the story.