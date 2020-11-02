Megan Fox took to the comments section Sunday to express her displeasure over seeing her estranged husband Brian Austin Green post a photo of himself with their youngest son Journey on Instagram. "Why does Journey have to be in this picture?," Fox wrote. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media."

Fox accused Green of being "so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative" that she's an "absent mother," and portraying himself as the "perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

"I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram," she continued. "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

The post was eventually deleted and re-posted with their child cropped out.

Rumors of a romance between Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started to swirl in May, but Green downplayed that anything was going on, saying the Midnight in the Switchgrass co-stars were "friends at this point." The following month, their relationship was essentially confirmed after they were caught kissing outside of a bar in Los Angeles.

Fox and Green have three sons together: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.