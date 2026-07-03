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Brian Austin Green Gets Candid About What Went Wrong in His Megan Fox Marriage
The ‘90210’ alum says he once built relationships around chemistry before therapy helped him prioritize friendship and openness.
Brian Austin Green Recalls Megan Fox at 17, Says She 'Relentlessly Pursued' Him
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star called Fox a "breath of fresh air" when they began dating following the "really hard" relationship he had previously.
Brian Austin Green Says Dating Tichina Arnold ‘Triggered’ Him
Brian Austin Green opens up about a private relationship with Tichina Arnold and its impact on his self-worth during his ‘90210’ fame.
Tichina Arnold Says Dating Brian Austin Green Made Her Realize She’s ‘Just Attracted to Black Men’
The veteran actress got candid with Deon Cole about dating, attraction, and a relationship that changed her perspective.
Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox Are 'Great' Co-Parenting Their Children
The former couple, who were married for nearly 10 years, share three children.
Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox 'Co-Parent Well': 'We Stay Out of Each Other's Way'
The ex-spouses share three sons, and Fox welcomed a daughter with MGK in June.
Machine Gun Kelly Roasts Brian Austin Green With New Drink Called 'Child Actor Margarita'
Anyone care for a Child Actor Margarita?
Brian Austin Green Reacts to mgk's Alleged DM Telling Him to 'Stop Asking' About Baby With Megan Fox
For now, mgk hasn't responded to Green taking the DM public.
Megan Fox's Ex Brian Austin Green Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Grow Up'
The reports of MGK and Fox's split arrived weeks after they confirmed they were having a child together.
Brian Austin Green Says Marriage to Megan Fox Reached Point Where 'Everything Was Annoying Her'
He said that she got annoyed by simple things such as him eating food.
Megan Fox Was ‘Not a Great Girlfriend’ to Brian Austin Green, Did a Lot of ‘Falling in Love With Other People’
Fox, who was married to Green for nearly ten years, shared her honest opinion about not being a good partner to him on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.
Megan Fox Calls Out Aspiring Right-Wing Politician Who Accused Her of Forcing Her Sons To Dress Like Girls
Megan Fox is clapping back at a Twitter troll who accused the actress of child abuse for dressing her sons in girl clothing.
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Child Together
The stars confirmed the happy news on Friday, about four months after they celebrated their first anniversary. Austin shares three kids with his ex, Megan Fox.
Megan Fox Says She and Machine Gun Kelly Have a 'Once in a Lifetime' Connection
After confirming their relationship earlier this year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly opened up about their love in a new interview with 'Nylon.'
Megan Fox Calls Out Brian Austin Green for Posting Photo of Son on Instagram
Megan Fox took to the comments section to blast her estranged husband Brian Austin Green for posting a photo of their youngest son Journey on Instagram.
Brian Austin Green Mocks Megan Fox Over Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram
Earlier this year, Megan Fox separated from her husband Brian Austin Green and started to appear in public with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly.