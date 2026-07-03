Brian Austin Green

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Brian Austin Green Says His Marriage to Megan Fox Was Based on Physical Attraction
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Gets Candid About What Went Wrong in His Megan Fox Marriage

The ‘90210’ alum says he once built relationships around chemistry before therapy helped him prioritize friendship and openness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
(L-R) Megan Fox and Brian Austin Gree.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Recalls Megan Fox at 17, Says She 'Relentlessly Pursued' Him

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star called Fox a "breath of fresh air" when they began dating following the "really hard" relationship he had previously.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
Brian Austin Green Was 'Triggered' When Tichina Arnold Asked to Keep Their Dating a Secret
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Says Dating Tichina Arnold ‘Triggered’ Him

Brian Austin Green opens up about a private relationship with Tichina Arnold and its impact on his self-worth during his ‘90210’ fame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
Tichina Arnold Says Brian Austin Green Relationship Turned Her Off to 'White Men'
Pop Culture

Tichina Arnold Says Dating Brian Austin Green Made Her Realize She’s ‘Just Attracted to Black Men’

The veteran actress got candid with Deon Cole about dating, attraction, and a relationship that changed her perspective.

Bernadette Giacomazzo196 days ago
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox Are 'Great' Co-Parenting Their Children

The former couple, who were married for nearly 10 years, share three children.

Jose Martinez205 days ago
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MALAGA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Brian Austin Green attends "Abominable" press conference during the San Diego Comic-Con Malaga 2025 at Palacio de Ferias y Congresos on September 26, 2025 in Malaga, Spain. PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Megan Fox attends Revolve Festival 2024 at HOTEL Revolve on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox 'Co-Parent Well': 'We Stay Out of Each Other's Way'

The ex-spouses share three sons, and Fox welcomed a daughter with MGK in June.

Jaelani Turner-Williams230 days ago
Brian Austin Green, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox side by side.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Reacts to mgk's Alleged DM Telling Him to 'Stop Asking' About Baby With Megan Fox

For now, mgk hasn't responded to Green taking the DM public.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly in a split image.
Pop Culture

Megan Fox's Ex Brian Austin Green Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Grow Up'

The reports of MGK and Fox's split arrived weeks after they confirmed they were having a child together.

Joe Price581 days ago
Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Says Marriage to Megan Fox Reached Point Where 'Everything Was Annoying Her'

He said that she got annoyed by simple things such as him eating food.

Joe Price625 days ago
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Pop Culture

Megan Fox Was ‘Not a Great Girlfriend’ to Brian Austin Green, Did a Lot of ‘Falling in Love With Other People’

Fox, who was married to Green for nearly ten years, shared her honest opinion about not being a good partner to him on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Jaelani Turner-Williams849 days ago
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Calls Out Aspiring Right-Wing Politician Who Accused Her of Forcing Her Sons To Dress Like Girls

Megan Fox is clapping back at a Twitter troll who accused the actress of child abuse for dressing her sons in girl clothing.

Brad Callas1132 days ago
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Child Together

The stars confirmed the happy news on Friday, about four months after they celebrated their first anniversary. Austin shares three kids with his ex, Megan Fox.

Joshua Espinoza1624 days ago
MGK and Megan Fox
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Says She and Machine Gun Kelly Have a 'Once in a Lifetime' Connection

After confirming their relationship earlier this year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly opened up about their love in a new interview with 'Nylon.'

Joe Price2067 days ago
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend Ferrari's 60th Anniversary.
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Calls Out Brian Austin Green for Posting Photo of Son on Instagram

Megan Fox took to the comments section to blast her estranged husband Brian Austin Green for posting a photo of their youngest son Journey on Instagram.

Jose Martinez2084 days ago
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Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Mocks Megan Fox Over Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram

Earlier this year, Megan Fox separated from her husband Brian Austin Green and started to appear in public with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly.

Joe Price2171 days ago

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