On Monday night, during a commercial break for the weekly NFL contest that is named for and takes place on that specific time, a new trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian was released.

Watch the trailer here, even if you already saw it during the gap in the Cardinals-Cowboys game:

The next chapter begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. https://t.co/aMW0yJoENL — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 20, 2020

And, for those of you who missed the first trailer for the upcoming season that came out back in September, you can check that out here too.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," said series creator Jon Favreau in an interview from just over a week ago. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show."

Adding to that, producer Dave Filoni said "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Actual details are being played closer to the vest (sorry). The silver lining is that the wait's not much longer.

Season 2 of the show will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, October 30.