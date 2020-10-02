Rick Moranis was attacked by a stranger in New York City on Thursday, police have confirmed.

The NYPD said the incident was caught on video and occurred just before 7:30 a.m. local time on Central Park West near 70th Street, according to a regional CBS outlet. When first sharing footage of the incident on Thursday night, the NYPD said the suspect was wanted for assault, with a reward announced as "up to $2,500" for information.

In the included footage, the famously reclusive film icon is seen being punched in the head by the suspect, who walks away after Moranis falls to the ground. After visiting a hospital, Moranis went to police to inform them of the incident, according to Friday's report.

Earlier this month, Moranis returned from an extended hiatus to join Ryan Reynolds in a Mint Mobile campaign. A new Honey I Shrunk the Kids franchise entry is also coming soon.

Back in February, Moranis—whose downright stacked and widely celebrated filmography also counts Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, and Little Giants—was reported by Deadline as having inked a deal for a new franchise-extender with the working title Shrunk. Josh Gad is also in the reported cast, which will work under the direction of Joe Johnston.