Netflix just released a new trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7, a film that is set to chronicle the true-story court hearings for the people who were involved in the peaceful protests that turned violent at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin and set to premiere on Netflix on Oct. 16. The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen stars as Abbie Hoffman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin.

Speaking of Strong, Sorkin recently revealed in a Vanity Fair profile that the actor was ready to take method acting to the next level when he asked to be tear gassed. "Jeremy begged me to spray him with real tear gas," Sorkin said. The director decided not to go through with it.

The trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 captures the chaos and protesting that surrounded the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden, and Bobby Seale all organized protests of the event, eventually leading to clashes between demonstrators and police in Chicago. The following trial lasted for nearly five months as all four of them were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.

Paramount Pictures was originally set to produce the movie for limited release on Sept. 25, 2020, but because of COVID-19 forcing many films to go VOD with the closure of theaters, the film’s theatrical plans were halted and Netflix took over to gain rights for the film.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's upcoming film The Trial of the Chicago 7 up top.