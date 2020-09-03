Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the latest power couple to sign an exclusive production deal with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news Wednesday, months after they stepped down from their royal duties.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," they said in a statement published by Deadline. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Under the multi-year deal, Prince Harry and Markle will produce original content for the streamer, including everything from films and scripted series to documentaries and children's programming. Their production company, which has yet to be named, is already developing a number of projects for Netflix: a nature docu-series as well as an animated series that centers on inspiring women. Deadline reports the husband and wife would appear in documentaries, but will not take on any acting roles. Markle previously appeared in scripted shows like General Hospital, 90210, CSI: Miami, and Suits.

"Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership," said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix. "We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."