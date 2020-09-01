After scorching his way through Hollywood, Jamie Foxx is poised to make his return to the small screen with a new comedy series.

Netflix has ordered a new comedy starring Foxx called Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. The multi-camera show is inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter Corinne Foxx, who is set to produce alongside Alex Avant while Jamie serves as executive producer.

Bentley Kyle Evans of The Jamie Foxx Show and Martin will also EP and handle the role of showrunner. Ken Whittingham (Modern Family, Black-ish, Netflix's hit Grace & Frankie) has signed on to direct all the episodes. Along with Jamie Foxx, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me will star David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite while Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez appear in recurring roles.

Foxx built his foundation as an actor through appearances on TV shows like In Living Color and Roc before securing his own self-titled sitcom. This isn't the first time he and his daughter have worked together, as they currently partner on the game show Beat Shazam on Fox. This series premiered in 2017 with Foxx hosting and Corinne serving as DJ.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me adds to Netflix's lineup of multi-cam series including One Day at a Time, No Good Nick, All About the Washingtons, and Mr. Iglesias.