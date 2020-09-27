Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been endorsed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The actor announced that he will be voting for the Democratic presidential hopeful in a video on YouTube, where Johnson had a virtual conversation with Biden and Harris. Johnson is a political independent and centrist who had voted for both parties over the years.

“Let's kick this conversation off this way by me officially publicly endorsing you both to become President and Vice President of our great country,” Johnson told them.

“I have been a lucky guy over the years, in my life, and my career to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments, and I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life, over my career,” he explained.

“You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is,” he continued.

Johnson also discussed his late father, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson who passed away in January. “Joe, you and I have talked about the relationship that you had with your father. This idea of respect and earning respect that our parents have taught us. My dad always said, ‘Respect is given when it is earned.’”

Johnson asked the politicians how they aim to earn the American people’s respect.

“By doing what we say we're going to do. By keeping our word,” Biden responded. “By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We're not gonna be perfect, but take responsibility.”

For her part, Harris said they would build trust on their power to “speak truth."

“We're going to have to be honest about what healing will require.”

Of course, everyone wasn't pleased with the actor's announcement.