One of the biggest attractions at Saturday’s DC FanDome was the first look at Zack Snyder's version of the Justice League.

Zack Snyder has been teasing the release of the film's trailer with a countdown leading to its premiere. Now, the day is finally here and Snyder's take on the trailer didn't disappoint.

Zack Snyder's Justice League—affectionately called the Snyder Cut—is the director's cut of the 2017 film. This is the film that Snyder intended to make before he was forced to step away from the production to deal with the death of his daughter. It's also the movie that fans may have seen if Warner Bros. didn't ask the production to lighten the film's tone in a way that was in tune with the well-received Suicide Squad.

Snyder confirmed his new cut of Justice League will be available in four separate one-hour installments on HBO Max. “We’ll find a way of bundling it all together at the end,” he said. He also promised overseas fans, who don’t have the streaming service in their country, a way for them to see it.

Per Snyder, the movie is made up of "almost 90 percent complete footage" with a running time close to 214 minutes. The film will only need CG touch-ups, which will reportedly cost Warner Bros. $20 million to $30 million to produce. The new trailer leaked online, but Warner swiftly removed it from the internet prior to its 5:30 p.m. E.T. release time.

Watch the official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League above.