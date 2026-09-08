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Scott Meslow

Joined May 2016 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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Does Zack Snyder Deserve Another Chance?

'Justice League' will be the movie fans want, but not the one Zack Snyder wants.

Scott Meslow3740 days ago
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Why Oscar Winners Keep Becoming Superheroes

Yet another top-line actor is putting on cape. Why?

Scott Meslow3759 days ago
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Dear Movies, Stop Using Covers of Classic Songs in Your Trailers

From 'Suicide Squad' to 'The Woods,' this is the most annoying trend in Hollywood.

Scott Meslow3777 days ago

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