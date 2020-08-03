Though we'd certainly all be better off if we just refused to give Jake Paul's thoughts on anything the time of day, here we are being met with word that someone bothered to interview him, ultimately resulting in an exchange about the YouTube star's insistence on partying amid a global pandemic.

The comments arrive via Insider, who opened their new piece by stating that Jake—not to be confused with his also unendurable brother Logan—"doesn't know" if he's going to alter his party agenda following widespread criticism that's thus far included public condemnation from Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub.

"I don't know what to think of it, to be honest. I don't think anyone really does," Paul, who's been widely slammed for his mid-pandemic parties in recent weeks, said. "No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn't know what to do. But I personally am not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life."

In other words, Jake Paul isn't going to let a nation-crippling pandemic get in the way of his vacuous Calabasas gatherings. After all, he's rich, and he can't be bothered with the shortcomings of basic humanity.

The CDC's latest update on COVID-19 shows that more than 154,000 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus in the U.S. The total number of confirmed cases, meanwhile, is at 4.6 million.

Be better than Jake Paul by wearing a mask and refraining from unseemly parties that are in no way reflective of social distancing.