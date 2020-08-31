Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino's new series We Are Who We Are hits HBO next month and—as expected—the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors' Fortnight selection looks absolutely incredible.

Now, fellow Guadagnino fans can get a closer look at at the eight-episode series via the newly released teaser trailer. In it, we're given a bit of insight into where these characters—including Jack Dylan Grazer as 14-year-old Fraser and Jordan Kristine Seamón as Caitlin—find themselves at the time of the inaugural one-hour episode "Right Here Right Now I."

At its core, We Are Who We Are is about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, with Guadagnino exploring issues of friendship and identity in his signature style. The new teaser trailer also provides a small overview of Kid Cudi's character Richard, father to Caitlin. Chloë Sevigny, meanwhile, plays Fraser's mother (and newly named military unit commander) Sarah.

The cast also features Spence Moore II, Alice Braga, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Faith Alabi, Corey Knight, Sebastiano Pigazzi, and Tom Mercier.

We Are Who We Are launches on HBO and HBO Max on Sept. 14.