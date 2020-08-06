Earlier this year, Megan Fox separated from her husband Brian Austin Green and started to appear in public with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, essentially confirming their relationship

After starring in the video for MGK's song "Bloody Valentine," she posted a photo of herself in little more than a towel posing alongside him on Wednesday. "Achingly beautiful boy," she wrote. "My heart is yours." It didn't take too long for her estranged husband to chime in with a post of his own.

Green has been spotted with multiple women, including Courtney Stodden and Australian model Tina Louise, since his split with Fox. In a post featuring four of his children, including three he had with Fox, he wrote, "Achingly beautiful boys." Almost identical to the post featuring MGK and Fox, he added, "My heart is yours." Unlike his ex, Green didn't turn off the comments for his post, and he's already been labeled as "petty" by the masses.

The couple first started dating in 2004, later marrying in 2010. They announced their split officially in May 2020 in a post Green shared. He wrote at the time, "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. it's a great big world and they want to experience it."

MGK, for what it's worth, shared a photo of him and Fox last month after confirming they were an item. "Waited for eternity to find you again," he wrote alongside the mirror selfie.