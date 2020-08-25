Bella Thorne recently followed in the footsteps of celebs like Jason Derulo and Cardi B, launching her own page on the subscription-only social media platform OnlyFans.

Thorne racked up a whopping $1 million in the first 24 hours of creating her account, becoming the first user to ever make that much in their first day on the platform according to Page Six. Now it’s been nearly a week since Thorne made her account, and the 22-year-old says she’s made about $2 million from her page, which offers exclusive content for a subscription of $20 a month.

OnlyFans is best known for its X-rated content, though celebrities like Cardi B are using the platform solely to share exclusive personal content with fans. “NO I WONT BE SHOWING PUSSY , TITTIES AND ASS .LINK IN BIO...It will be a place for only me and my fans,” she told fans earlier this month.

The former Disney star told the Los Angeles Times that she’s using OnlyFans for a combination of reasons, including to conduct research for an upcoming film she’s working on with Sean Baker, the director behind critically acclaimed indie films like The Florida Project and Tangerine.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne told the Times via text. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Baker told the newspaper that the film starring Thorne is “very early in its development — in its infancy — and probably years away from turning into anything.”

Unlike Cardi, Thorne isn’t completely opposed to sharing suggestive and adult content, in addition to keeping in contact with her fans. The actress reportedly asked in a recent poll if fans would like content that included tongue teasing, lingerie, booty, showering, and twerking, among other options.

According to Page Six, Thorne’s new OnlyFans page briefly crashed the site.