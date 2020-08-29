After a months-long delay, American Horror Story is heading back to production.

On Friday night, co-creator Ryan Murphy shared an Instagram post that confirmed the AHS team would begin filming season 10 sometime in October. The FX anthology series, which typically returns to FX in September or October, was initially supposed to resume production for the new season earlier this year, but was forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic. FX has since announced AHS season 10 will hit the small screen in 2021.

"Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch," Murphy captioned an Instagram image of sharpened teeth. "Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew."

Like with previous seasons, Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk have remained pretty tight-lipped about what the next AHS chapter will deliver. However, we do know that the upcoming season will feature returning stars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Macaulay Culkin has also been confirmed as a cast member.

"You know, it came about just because it's how I always do things [laughs] where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," Murphy told E! News earlier this year. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."