There's yet another Star Wars series headed to Disney+ in the near future, and it's an animated show that will follow characters introduced in The Clone Wars. Titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed the series order for the show. Executive produced by Dave Filoni, the co-creator of Star Wars: Rebels who has also written and directed for The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch is set to hit the streaming service in 2021.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said senior vice president of content at Disney+ Agnes Chu. “While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of The Bad Batch.”

The show will focus on the titular Bad Batch, a group of "elite and experimental clones" who were introduced in Clone Wars, which ran for six seasons from 2008-14 before wrapping with a surprise final season earlier this year on Disney+. The squad, a distinctly separate entity from the Clone Army, are set to "take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

The Bad Batch joins the upcoming spate of Star Wars shows produced for Disney+, with at least three untitled live-action series in development for the platform. One is set to be focused on Cassian Andor, another on Obi-Wan with Ewan McGregor expected to reprise his role, and a woman-centric series by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland.