Long before John Legend became the family man we know and love today, the "All of Me" singer struggled when it came to commitment and well, fidelity.

As ABC points out, during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast Armchair Expert, Legend opened up about his past life as a womanizer prior to his marriage with Chrissy Teigen.

"I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn't get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it," the singer said, after being asked about how he acted in past relationships. "I definitely was dishonest and selfish.”

Legend admitted that his behavior was problematic, explaining how he avoided confronting the reality of his actions by "keeping my relationship ill-defined” even when he notes “it was really cheating."

But he apparently changed his tune after meeting Teigen. The two married in 2013 and frequently illustrate #RelationshipGoals as they raise their toddlers Luna and Miles.

"At a certain point, you just realize you're happier being honest. You're happier being faithful and being in love with one person," Legend said of his relationship with Teigen. "At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn't gonna mess with somebody else anymore."

He later joked that the consequences of hurting his wife, who is among social media royalty, would hardly be worth it. "Chrissy has 12 million Twitter followers. If I were to do anything, it would be career suicide,” he said.

Last month, Legend released his seventh album Bigger Love, featuring Jhené Aiko, Koffee, Rapsody, Camper, and Gary Clark Jr. He described the project as inspired by different loves of his life, including "my wife, my family and the rich tradition of black music that has made me the artist I am."