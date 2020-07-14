Howard Stern believes August Alsina shouldn’t have come forward about his tryst with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Page Six reports that Stern discussed Pinkett Smith’s affair with Alsina during his Monday show, emphasizing that the singer should stop bringing up the fling and remain in awe that he got to sleep with Pinkett Smith at all.

“What a fucking dickwad. Dude, you got to fuck Jada Pinkett Smith,” Stern said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “By the way, put me in that line. That girl is hot.” Stern added, “Be a little bit classy.”

Stern and his co-host, Robin Quivers, never mentioned Alsina by name during the show. “I still don’t know your name, asshole. You did a bonehead thing,” Stern said. “She fucking banged you. How nice of her,” Stern added. “I mean, look at her.”

Stern also discussed that by publicly addressing the affair, Alsina forced Pinkett Smith to discuss the situation on Red Table Talk.

“Now she’s got to go on Facebook and sit here and explain herself to Will Smith and her kids and her mother,” Stern said. “What did she do that was so horrible to this guy that he has to f*ck her life up?”

“You know what his beef is?” Stern asked. “I’m not famous—I fucked Jada Pinkett Smith.”

Alsina initially opened up about the 2016 affair during a recent interview with Angela Yee, where he alleged that Smith gave Alsina and Pinkett Smith the go-ahead. The tryst apparently happened while the Smiths were secretly separated.