Game show host Chuck Woolery, who very recently made public his unfortunate belief that "everyone is lying" about coronavirus, has revealed that his son has now tested positive for COVID-19.

This past Sunday, Woolery—whose game show hosting catalog includes Wheel of Fortune, Love Connection, Lingo, and more—expressed his support of those who continue to peddle reckless conspiracy theories about the virus, specifically linking what he believes are lies to everyone from the CDC to Democratic leaders.

"The most outrageous lies are the ones about [COVID-19]," he said on Sunday, per NBC News, in a tweet that was later shared by Trump. "Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust … I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it."

Just one day later, Woolery announced that one of his sons had tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, he conceded that COVID-19 "is real and it is here." He added, “I feel for of [sic] those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones.”

Shortly after making the announcement, Woolery's Twitter account was deactivated.

The current CDC numbers for confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is now at 3.5 million. Additionally, there have been roughly 137,000 confirmed deaths. Instead of uniting behind a message on public health that could save lives across the country, the Trump team has instead remained busy with other activities ranging from trying to halt the publishing of a tell-all book to attempting to smear Dr. Fauci.