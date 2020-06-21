Kim Kardashian gave a big shoutout to Kanye West on Father’s Day.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a pair of photos—the first with Ye, her, and their four kids, and the second of the rapper, his two sons, Psalm and Saint, and Kanye’s father, Ray.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!” she wrote.

Kris Jenner also shared a special collage of images, dedicated to all the fathers in her family: Rob Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, Travis Scott, Ye, and the late Robert Kardashian.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers, and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives! Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you!” she wrote.

Vanessa Bryant commemorated the late Kobe Bryant in an Instagram post of him with their four daughters, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always.”

Other celebrities sent love to their family, with Drake celebrating his father, Dennis Graham, and son, Adonis.

Drizzy took to his Instagram Story to shout-out a few notable men in his life who’ve been positive male role models for him, including Jamie Foxx, J. Prince, Lil Wayne, and Birdman. He also applauded LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, and Charles Oakley for being great fathers themselves.

Derrick Rose’s son, PJ shared a special message on Sunday as well. In a short clip, he said, “I just wanna give a shout-out to all the fathers out there, and have a happy Father’s Day, especially my father.”

A number of other rappers and their kids also celebrated Father's Day on social media, including Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Nas, T.I., and Dave East.