The aptly named Space Force, starring Steve Carell as General Mark Naird and John Malkovich as a Strangelove-esque scientist, got itself a new trailer on Tuesday.

Up top, catch the new three-minute glimpse into the Netflix comedy, which was co-created by Carell and his Office collaborator Greg Daniels. I can't help but point out that the new trailer includes Carell letting loose the line "We're gonna Apollo 13 the shit out of this," as well as brief footage of a dog and a monkey enjoying their freedom from the constraints of gravity.

Carell and Malkovich are joined in the cast by Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow, Roy Wood Jr., and more. The late comedy icon Fred Willard, who died earlier this month at the age of 86, also appears as Secretary of Defense.

Speaking over the weekend about his time with Willard, Carell recalled his status as "the funniest person" he's ever worked with and a "sweet, wonderful man."

Space Force launches May 29.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly that dropped last week, Carell and Daniels spoke on how their Space Force collab differs from their years together handling Office duties. Per Carell, this is actually "sort of the antithesis" of what they did for the NBC adaptation of the Ricky Gervais and Stephan Merchant creation. For more, this is where to go.