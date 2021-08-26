Yung Miami has taken to social media to sound off on fathers who don’t support their children.

Caresha wrote, in a since-deleted tweet, “I hate a dead beat dad them kids be innocent.” In a second tweet, she wrote, “God thank you for my kids!” She echoed similar sentiments on Instagram, taking to her IG Story to write, “Deadbeat dads are the real trash of the world. Next are abusers.”

Miami has two kids, an eight-year-old named Jai—whose father was tragically murdered last year—and one-year-old daughter Summer, whose father is Southside.

Recently, Ashley, mother to one of Southside’s kids, blasted the producer for not providing for their son. She apparently took to her IG Story to explain the situation and has also created a GoFundMe campaign for help with getting their son school clothes.

“Times have been hard for us this year with maintaining bills and putting food on the table,” she wrote in the GoFundMe description. “My son’s father is a wealthy producer named Southside 808mafia who refuses to send support payments for his seven year old son. He knows this is his son and has stopped supporting since I am seeking child support through the courts because he IS NOT consistent with helping his son with his half.”

It’s unclear what prompted these comments from Miami, or if they’re connected to Ashley’s situation. Ashley did repost the rapper’s IG Story on deadbeat dads to her own Story.