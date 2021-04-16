Young Thug has saved us from a recent dry spell in rap, delivering the long-awaited new album from Young Stoner Life Records.



Slime Language 2 is a family affair, showcasing all the talent on YSL and featuring guest appearances from Thug’s extended circle, which includes everyone from Future to Travis Scott to Drake. Guided by production from Wheezy and other go-to collaborators, the 23-song project is a snapshot of everything happening in the YSL universe right now.

For Thug, the SL2 recording sessions felt more like performances than traditional studio experiences. “It seemed like a show,” Thug told Zane Lowe on Friday afternoon. “It seemed like a Lollapalooza or Coachella. Every moment was performing. It was like a performance. You got to show up. Everybody’s watching. Everybody’s here. Everybody in your shit. Everybody’s in your face. You’ve got to show up.”

After giving the project a couple initial spins, we put together a list of our first impressions and takeaways, which you can see below.