Young Thug took to Instagram to shout out his maid, who he said returned $10,000 she had found in his jeans.

“My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said in a video as he showed off a fat stack of hundred dollar bills. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it,” he said. The maid had apparently stumbled upon the stack of cash in a pair of Thugger’s jeans, and after finding it slid it under the rapper’s bed.

“This when you a good n***a, bruh,” Thug added.” “When you one thousand, you solid. Shit come right back. This lil punk ass ten thousand, that ain’t nothin’, ten thousand, but, solid.”

While Thugger is still riding the success of his recent collaborative album Slime Language 2, he can also be heard today on “Payback,” the third track off Doja Cat’s new album Planet Her. Other features on the project also include The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and J.I.D. In addition to the album, Doja released the music video for “You Right” featuring Weeknd, which you can check out here.

Both Thug and Doja also recently celebrated the 28th birthday of their mutual friend Gunna, who tore it up last week at a lavish dinner and Playboy bunny-themed birthday party at Hollywood’s Highlight Room. Throughout the evening Gunna was gifted extravagant jewelry. Lil Baby also gave Gunna a shoebox full of cash for his b-day.