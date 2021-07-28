The pace of Young Thug news has mercifully quickened in recent days, with Tuesday’s arrival of a Tiny Desk (Home) show from the Young Stoner Life founder firmly embedding fans in the Punk era.

The marathon continued on Wednesday with the release of a new digital cover story from Rolling Stone, wherein Thug offers up a range of top-shelf quotables while spending some time with writer Jeff Ihaza in Atlanta, Georgia. And while the basis of the feature is Punk, which is due in October and has its origins in a track written several years back at a hotel in Italy, Thug also manages to get in some thoughts about how he’s handled the pandemic and his continued ambitions beyond music.

Speaking on what changed for him during quarantine starting in 2020, Thug noted that he’s become more interested in gaming, an activity he will now sometimes participate in with one of his kids. In that vein, Thug also developed an affinity for Twitch, though he made it clear that he was not at all fond of staying inside.