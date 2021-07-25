Young Thug fans got a special treat last night during his performance last night at Rolling Loud Miami.

The rapper not only debuted a new song but announced that his highly-anticipated album Punk was finally coming soon.

“Yo so listen,” Thug said to the crowd. “I’m about to put this album out, right? It’s called Punk. If I can perform something off of the album say hell yeah!”

The crowd went wild before Thug dove into the new song, which he said is titled “Tik Tok.”

Fans of Young Thug know that the artist has been teasing Punk for quite a while now. In an interview with The Fader back in 2019, Thugga gave high praise of the project and said it’ll be very different than his debut studio album So Much Fun.