As was widely expected, Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has fans in full dissection mode to track down any possible instance of the “Summer Games” impresario reflecting on the recent multi-part revival of his feud with Kanye West.

The most immediately apparent example of this occurs a little over halfway through the new 21-track album on the track “7am on Bridle Path,” the title of which is itself a reference to Drake’s address. As you’ll recall, Kanye—now in his Donda era—posted and deleted a screenshot containing Drake’s Toronto address, which has been readily accessible for some time now.