Instagram captions will be well-fed this weekend, as Drake’s long-awaited Certified Lover Boy has now been released.

The album, originally expected to be released late last year, marks the OVO Sound co-founder’s first studio full-length since 2018’s Scorpion. The latter featured the oft-mentioned-here deep cut “Summer Games,” as well as megahits like “God’s Plan” and the online challenge-spurring “In My Feelings.”

While the CLB era kicked into overdrive with the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later” in August of 2020 featuring Lil Durk, Drake’s sixth studio effort was delayed until early 2021. Once January hit, however, Drake told fans another delay was in order due to an injury. March brought with it the release of Scary Hours 2, a sequel to his 2018 EP of the same name that itself preceded the release of Scorpion.