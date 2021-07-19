The world may not have heard Kanye West’s upcoming album yet, but Justin Laboy and Kevin Durant apparently have—and the media personality is claiming that it’s dropping “this week.”

Laboy took to Twitter to share that Yeezy played the record for him and KD after the pair were spotted together in Las Vegas this weekend. And now, Justin is sharing that Yeezy’s potential upcoming release has production that’s “light years ahead of its time.”

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again,” Laboy wrote. “Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully.”

Laboy followed that up by dropping some major news—sharing that it could be released “this week.”

“Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while,” he shared. “Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless #Respectfully.”

Laboy wrote that the album “had Kevin Durant at 7 feet tall dancing” and that it’s about to become a Yeezy “era,” alongside a photo that appears to show him with Kanye and KD.

This isn’t the only hint that Kanye may actually have some material on the way, though. On Sunday night in Las Vegas, Kanye reportedly hosted a listening party for his record, and photos have surfaced on social media of fans lining up and entering a church to get a listen.

After teasing DONDA last year, Kanye has since been seen in the studio with Tyler, the Creator in a clip that Consequence uploaded to Instagram this week. But we’ll just have to wait and see when—and if—this album is coming.