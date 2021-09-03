Not that you should need reminding, but it is indeed Certified Lover Boy season.

Following the worldwide unveiling of a series of billboards announcing the guests Drake has assembled for his long-awaited new project, i.e. his first studio full-length since Scorpion back in 2018, the album—the rollout for which also included some extended pregnant emoji chatter thanks to conceptual artist Damien Hirst—was released on Sept. 3.

Part of the fun, particularly for tentpole releases like this one, is to immediately start diving into the list of producers and other sonic collaborators who helped bring the latest chapter of an artist’s story to life. With the “Summer Games”-starring Scorpion, for example, Drizzy fans—then, not totally unlike now, invested in coverage of a feud with Pusha-T—were treated with a smorgasbord of names all united behind the goal of shaping the 90-minute slice of maximalism.

Production on that album pulled from a range of creatives including No I.D., Tay Keith, Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1da, Murda Beatz, T-Minus, and more. With CLB, Drake again pulls from a well-curated selection of key production voices.

Recently, frequent Drizzy collaborator Lil Wayne reflected on how working with the artist has brought out his personal best on multiple occasions, saying during a Twitter Q&A session that he’s changed verses “a billion times” on Drake collabs.

Below, see the full rundown of credits for Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. The album is now available on all major streaming providers. Head here to listen.