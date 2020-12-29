Drake has defined the last decade in popular rap music, but at least one commentator thinks the era of Drizzy's dominance is coming to an end. In a recent conversation on his Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne tha God said he thinks we've reached the end of de facto chart rule by the reliable hitmaker.

His reasoning is something that has been brought up over and over by Drake dissenters: Fatigue. In short, Drake songs have a tendency to sound a lot alike. His delivery hasn't shifted much since he left the hashtag rap of his early projects behind. Whether he's riding Triggerman beats or Dembow rhythms, Drake songs are instantly recognizable as Drake songs. (Does anyone remember the "Toosie Slide"? That came out this year.) And Charlamagne thinks that's starting to wear on listeners.

"Drake has given us so much music that I don't know if he has another gear," he said. "We know Kendrick has another gear. He shows us that with every project. Drake has given us so much, I don't know if he has another gear so, therefore, I'm not looking forward to anything. Let me ask y'all a question: are we still in the Drake era? Or is radio such a prehistoric form of media that it hasn't changed the temperature to what's actually going on out here in these streets? It still feels like we're in a Drake era-- I don't think we're in a Drake era, I don't think we've been in a Drake era for the past three or four years."

Charlamagne contrasted Drake's drive for hits and prolific output to Kendrick Lamar. Because Lamar takes so long on each new project (and tends to veer in wild new directions with each release) he argues that it's impossible for him to wear out his welcome with listeners. It's apparent on each album that Kendrick is dead and long live Kendrick.

"We love Kendrick [Lamar]. Kendrick makes us wait, Kendrick gives us something to look forward to, " he said. "Kendrick takes his time."