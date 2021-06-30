Following the release of I Tape earlier this year, Chicago’s Vic Mensa dropped by Power 106 Los Angeles to deliver a 10-minute freestyle over the beat for “Nas Is Like.”

Tackling the DJ Premier-produced beat with ease, Mensa breathes new life into the track, which originally appeared on Nas’ 1996 I Am… album. “I’m living proof the messiah can die and be resurrected,” Mensa opens the freestyle, keeping up his momentum for the entire ten minute stretch. “It’s real bodies dropped behind that rap beef, I’ll keep that off the record.”

This isn’t the first time Vic Mensa has dropped by L.A. Leakers at Power 106 to perform a freestyle, he appeared on the show in 2017 to rap over Prodigy’s “Keep It Thoro.” He followed it up the next year with a freestyle over one of his own beats, and later that same year with a freestyle on the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Spit Your Game.” This latest, however, is definitely his longest and most impressive yet.

Back in March, Mensa dropped his I Tape project featuring appearances from Chance the Rapper, Wyclef Jean, and Jeremih, among others. In April, Vic Mensa reunited with his frequent collaborator Chance for an acoustic version of “Shelter.” He also appeared on a virtual roundtable hosted by Complex and Walgreens, discussing the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch Vic Mensa’s latest freestyle for the L.A. Leakers above.