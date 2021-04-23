Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper reunite for the acoustic version of their track “Shelter.”

The acoustic version of this single was released on Friday and was paired with a video that was directed by Chance The Rapper.

The original version of the track was featured on Mensa’s latest project, I Tape. Initially, the song featured Wyclef Jean as well as Chance The Rapper and together they touched on over criminalization, racial injustice, and other issues.

Mensa release I Tape back in March. The follow-up to last summer’s V Tape project featured Jeremih, Eryn Allen Kane, TDE’s Zacari, and more. Along with “Shelter,” “Fr33dom” was a single from the project. The track was paired with a politically charged visual that touched on the murder of George Floyd and other injustices.

Listen to the acoustic version of Vic Mensa’s single with Chance The Rapper, “Shelter,” below and watch the video above.