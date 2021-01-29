After teasing it on social media, Ty Dolla Sign has dropped off a remix of his Featuring Ty Dolla Sign track "Spicy."

The original version of the song featured Post Malone while the new version added YG, Tyga, and J Balvin.

Take a listen to Ty Dolla Sign's remix to "Spicy" with YG, Tyga, J Balvin, and Post Malone up top via YouTube or below on Spotify.

Speaking of "Spicy," Ty shared the music video for the OG version back in November. The western-themed visuals were narrated by Snoop Dogg and directed by James Larese.

Around a month before that, Ty dropped off his Featuring Ty Dolla Sign album back in October. The album featured appearances from Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Future, Young Thug, and others. The album debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart.