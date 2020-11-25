Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone bet on themselves in the video for the singer's new single, "Spicy."

The budding Los Angeles singing-songwriting icon tapped West Coast legend, Snoop Dogg, to narrate the video. It starts off with Snoop setting the scene for a Westerner that details Ty's quest to reclaim his lover from a rival gang. In the process, he runs into one of the gang's members, Post Malone.

"Spicy" appears on Ty Dolla Sign's latest album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which boasts appearances from Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Musiq Soulchild and more. The project plays with Ty's knack for making every song—no matter the genre—better. The success of Featuring Ty Dolla $ign prompted Snoop to praise Ty's talent, calling him the reincarnation of Nate Dogg. This brings Snoop's voice-over cameo a full-circle moment.

Watch the video for Ty Dolla Sign's single, "Spicy," featuring Post Malone above.